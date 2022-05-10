Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax loses more than 100 trees from Monday’s storms

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Dunn County golf course suffered extensive damage after a line of severe storms moved through western Wisconsin Monday night.

Volunteers are helping to clean up Whitetail Golf Couse in Colfax.

The course was hit hard by Monday’s storm with more than 100 trees lost on holes 12 and 13.

“Quite a bit of damage here, we lost at least 75 trees,” Louis Mau, the owner of Whitetail Golf Course, said. “I got a call from my soon-to-be father-in-law when he was driving by, he said, ‘you may want to go take a look at that and get some help.’”

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Dunn County at 7:25 p.m. Monday as part of a storm system that resulted in multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings being issued for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

“Luckily, we have one of the best communities around that we have tons of people out here helping, it’s been awesome,” Mau said. “It’s not ideal, that’s for sure, but it’s been in my family, this golf course since 1984, so I’m the third generation to take it over.”

The damage from the storm will have an impact for those who play the course.

“It will be different that’s for sure,” Mau said. “Actually, 12 has always been everyone’s most hated hole, so they can’t complain now; we lost quite a few trees for them.”

Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax hit hard by last night's storm. 75-100 trees lost at holes 12 and 13. Hear from the course owner and superintendent on @WEAU13News later today. pic.twitter.com/8PYnPkBrwD — Bob Gallaher (@WEAUGallaher) May 10, 2022

The course’s employees are still taking stock of the total scope of the damage done by the storms.

“Pretty much everything from the fairway like 100 yards and in on hole 12 there’s a lot of damage, behind 13 green and on both sides as well,” Brett Prince, the superintendent of Whitetail Golf Course, said. “Probably going to end up losing over 100 trees just because we have to.”

The front nine holes are open for golfing Tuesday, while the back nine, where the storm damage is located, is closed.

