Advertisement

Xcel Energy urges customers to call 8-1-1 before digging

According to a media release by Xcel Energy, customers should call 8-1-1 to have underground...
According to a media release by Xcel Energy, customers should call 8-1-1 to have underground utility lines marked at no cost before starting work on any digging projects.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As warmer weather is upon us, and spring projects take place, Xcel energy is offering a safety reminder.

According to a media release by Xcel Energy, customers should call 8-1-1 to have underground utility lines marked at no cost before starting work on any digging projects.

Xcel Energy states in their media release, “Damaging or striking a single line can create a dangerous situation, cause injury, or result in repair costs, fines and outages. In Wisconsin, homeowners and contractors should call 8-1-1 or submit an online request to Wisconsin One Call at least three business days in advance of a planned project.”

Wisconsin One Call is said to then notify the appropriate utility companies of the intention of the digging project.

For more information about 8-1-1 as well as safe digging practices, you can visit the Call 8-1-1 Before you Dig website or Wisconsin One Call website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

A tornado was confirmed near Rusk and Colfax, Wis. on Monday, May 9, 2022 by the National...
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Dunn County Monday
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Woman accused of killing and dismembering man will get another day in court
A judge has decided that provisions in contentious Wisconsin lame-duck legislation that gives...
Judge finds lame-duck settlement language unconstitutional
Drug Take Back Day collection
Wisconsin Drug Take Back Day collects almost 30 tons of medicine