Xcel Energy urges customers to call 8-1-1 before digging

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As warmer weather is upon us, and spring projects take place, Xcel energy is offering a safety reminder.

According to a media release by Xcel Energy, customers should call 8-1-1 to have underground utility lines marked at no cost before starting work on any digging projects.

Xcel Energy states in their media release, “Damaging or striking a single line can create a dangerous situation, cause injury, or result in repair costs, fines and outages. In Wisconsin, homeowners and contractors should call 8-1-1 or submit an online request to Wisconsin One Call at least three business days in advance of a planned project.”

Wisconsin One Call is said to then notify the appropriate utility companies of the intention of the digging project.

For more information about 8-1-1 as well as safe digging practices, you can visit the Call 8-1-1 Before you Dig website or Wisconsin One Call website.

