1 person dead after overnight Dunn County house fire

The fire happened in the Town of Dunn south of Menomonie overnight.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF DUNN (DUNN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a fire at a home in Dunn County early Wednesday morning.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened overnight at a home in the Town of Dunn on 370th Street south of Menomonie.

A report of a structure fire was called in to the Dunn County Communication Center at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday. The Menomonie Fire Department was first to arrive to the scene of the fire, a single-story home. The home was “completely involved,” according to the release from the Sheriff’s Office. First responders were told that a person was trapped inside the home. Another person managed to escape the building before fire crews arrived. The Fire Department was able to find the person trapped inside the house and attempted life-saving measures, but the person died due to their injuries on scene. An autopsy to determine cause of death is being done at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota this morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The identity of the person who died is not being released until their family has been notified. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office and Menomonie Fire Department at the scene were the Elmwood Fire Department and Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Posted by Dunn County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

