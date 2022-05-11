Advertisement

2 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Milwaukee

Sheriff’s officials say a 27-year-old woman drove north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94...
Sheriff’s officials say a 27-year-old woman drove north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94 about 2 a.m. Wednesday and collided with a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Two people are dead in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Milwaukee. Sheriff’s officials say a 27-year-old woman drove north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94 about 2 a.m. Wednesday and collided with a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man. Authorities say both drivers were alone in their vehicles and were pronounced dead a short time later. The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about five hours. The investigation into the crash and their deaths is ongoing.

