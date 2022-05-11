Advertisement

2 people hurt after crash in St. Croix County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a crash in St. Croix County Tuesday.

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Tuesday at about 6:28 p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Hammond Police Department, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on I-94 westbound near Mile Marker 16 in St. Croix County, near Hammond.

Upon arrival, authorities found that an SUV had lost control and rolled over, causing a blockage of both lanes. Two people suffered injuries and were taken from the scene for medical care. Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Assisting with the crash were the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Hammond Police Department, United Fire and Rescue, and Baldwin EMS.

