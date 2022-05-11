Alcohol license renewals, land annexation proposals come before Eau Claire City Council

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two items on Tuesday’s Eau Claire City Council agenda are looking to change the city’s boundaries.

The annexation of some land in the Town of Wheaton is approved while the first steps are taken for another land annexation.

The future of one business’ two alcohol licenses also came before council.

Two Combination Class B liquor licenses held by one company are up for renewal.

The City of Eau Clarie’s Attorney’s Office is recommending the group called Pizza Plus LLC lose its liquor licenses.

The company runs The Plus, Rev and Lounge on Barstow Street as well as The Metro on Lake Street.

Rather than vote on those licenses, Assistant City Attorney Jenessa Stromberger asked the council to postpone its decision.

“This afternoon staff had conversations with the applicant,” Stromberger said. “They were promising, and we hope to reach a resolution regarding a renewal of these licenses.”

The council agreed to move the vote on these licenses to the May 24th meeting.

In addition to the alcohol licenses, the council members voted to add a piece of land in the Town of Wheaton to the city.

It’s owned by Highway T Properties which intends to host Country Jam on that land.

With the council’s approval, the land still has more steps to complete such as going through the rezoning process before it can host events like Country Jam.

An additional proposal that looks to change Eau Claire’s borders came before city council.

It’s called the Stewart-Hauge annexation.

It’s land to the city’s south.

A portion of that land has been part of the housing project known as Orchard Hills.

“The ordinance annexing land to the City of Eau Claire located at Lowes Creek Road, Town of Washington, Eau Claire County,” read Emily Berge, the Eau Claire City Council Vice President.

While the council did not vote on the request at Tuesday’s meeting, it did approve a measure beginning the process to connect that land to the Eau Claire Sewer Service Area.

“He has two existing parcels that are currently within the sewer service area boundary and eight parcels that are adjacent to the sewer service boundary, and this Type 1 amendment would amend the sewer service to include all of his property,” said Dave Solberg the Engineering Director.

With that part of the proposal passing, that means potential future development in the area may one day connect to the city’s sewer system.

Since it is a longer process involving agencies like the DNR, the proposal regarding the sewer service area was brought to the city council at the same time as the first reading of the annexation request.

