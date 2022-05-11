Advertisement

Blank laments not building diversity, won’t miss bureaucracy

Blank laments not building diversity, won't miss bureaucracy.
Blank laments not building diversity, won't miss bureaucracy.(WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Outgoing University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says she regrets that campus diversity hasn’t increased.

Blank is set to leave her post on May 27 to become president of Northwestern University. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Blank gave her final news conference on Wednesday.

She said she will leave with “unfinished” items on her agenda, including increasing diversity and improving students’ sense of belonging.

A campus climate survey this year found about 75% of students feel as if they belong but students of color, disabled students and LGBTQ individuals didn’t respond as positively.

Blank also complained that state lawmakers over-regulate the university and constrain administrators.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

According to a media release by the Onalaska Police Department, Wednesday morning Onalaska...
‘No serious injuries’ reported after single vehicle incident at Onalaska City Hall
According to a media release by the La Crosse Fire Department, on Tuesday at about 8:49 p.m....
No injuries reported after La Crosse Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
Sheriff’s officials say a 27-year-old woman drove north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94...
2 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Milwaukee
The donation is intended to allow the Boys and Girls Club of Chippewa Falls to renovate its...
Group Health Cooperative donates $500,000 to Boys and Girls Club