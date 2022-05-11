Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man was sentenced on 16 charges, all felonies, from seven different cases Tuesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.

According to online court records, 35-year-old Kane Berg received a total sentence of nine years in state prison and eight years of extended supervision Tuesday.

Berg was charged in a dozen cases, but five of them were dismissed and read in previously. All told, Berg was initially charged with 71 felonies and 13 misdemeanors between the 12 cases. Berg was the suspect in a pair of stand-offs with Chippewa County law enforcement in 2021. He was arrested in August.

The 16 charges Berg was sentenced for include OWI-4th offense with a person in the car under the age of 16, possession of THC 2nd or greater offense, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, attempt at disarming a peace officer, three counts of possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a felony, two counts of possession of meth, driving or operating a vehicle without consent , three counts of vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer, taking and driving a vehicle without consent , theft valued between $10,000 and $100,000, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property valued at over $2,500, according to online court records. 55 felonies and 13 misdemeanors were dismissed but read in.

When Berg is released, conditions of his extended supervision include mental health evaluation and therapy and following all conditions that his agent sets forth, as well as not being allowed in places where alcohol or weapons are primarily sold. He also will not have a driver’s license.

More Coverage

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.