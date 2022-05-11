CORINNE HAKES, WILLA WALLACE, AND GARY QUAMMEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Corinne Hakes’ stepdaughters, Patsy, Linda, and Barb, would like to nominate her for the Sunshine Award. Corinne was a wonderful wife to our dad, Clarence, and in his final years was so kind and thoughtful of him. Corinne has been very active in her church as a reader, cleaner, distributor of Communion at nursing homes, and helpful at fundraising events. Corinne is a picture of good health and enjoys long neighborhood walks. Her yard is adorned in various colorful flowers, especially mums every fall. Corinne has made beautiful, crocheted afghans for the family and dolls when the little girls were young. Corinne brightens the lives of others and truly brings sunshine to all.

I would also like to acknowledge Willa Wallace. Willa is a great friend and I would like to nominate her for the Sunshine Award. Willa is a widowed pastor’s wife who carries on their mission of bringing hope to others through God’s word. She also brings joy through her telephone ministry, sharing her optimism and uplifting songs on her piano. Willa crochets beautifully and has made hats and scarves for those in need and lovely bookmarks as gifts. She also encourages others through a weekly bible study group. Willa is truly a ray of sunshine and brightens the lives of many.

Lastly, Pat Hehl and Barb Ewings would like to nominate our brother-in-law, Gary Quammen, for the Sunshine Award. Gary is so thoughtful and caring of our sister, Linda. Gary does all he can to help in their church, serving for years as a greeter and usher. Additionally, Gary does the grocery shopping for a senior, widowed neighbor so she can continue living in her own home. He daily stops by to visit or check if she needs any supplies as well. Gary’s kindness and generosity brightens the lives of many.

Barbara Ewings

