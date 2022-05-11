Advertisement

Cyclist and blood donor visiting all 50 states to give platelets in Madison

A blood donation advocate who is riding his bike to all 50 State Capitols will donate platelets...
A blood donation advocate who is riding his bike to all 50 State Capitols will donate platelets at the ImpactLife Donor Center in Madison at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 16.(ImpactLife)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-state cyclist and blood donor will stop in Madison Monday to donate platelets at the ImpactLife Donor Center.

According to ImpactLife, Bob Barnes will visit Madison, his 41st State Capitol, at around 11 a.m. Monday to give platelets, the component of blood that helps stop bleeding.

Barnes crossed the Mississippi River into Iowa last Friday after donating platelets in Burlington, Iowa. He has traveled 12,000 miles so far, and calls his journey The Great American Triple Switchback, a winding course designed to reach all 50 State Capitols.

Barnes’ journey can be followed on his Facebook page, Bibbery Travels.

