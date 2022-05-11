Advertisement

Dog left tied to fire hydrant going up for adoption

The dog named Baby Girl was left tied to a hydrant in Green Bay.
The dog named Baby Girl was left tied to a hydrant in Green Bay.(Kylie Engelhardt)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Baby Girl, the dog left tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, is expected to be up for adoption before May 14.

She’ll be adoptable at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) posted an update which reads “The international response to this pup’s story has been overwhelming, and the outpouring of kindness for her previous owner has truly filled our hearts to the brim.”

The humane society said they have been in contact with the owner of Baby Girl and are glad they can fulfill the owner’s wishes of finding the dog a new home.

WHS explained Baby Girl has medical needs her adoptive family will need to fund. They said she has diabetes mellitus, causing elevated blood sugar. She is responding well to her current treatment. Future plans with veterinary consultation could include:

  • Daily glucose monitoring
  • Restricted diet
  • At-home insulin injections

“While diabetes can be costly and tough to manage,” WHS said, “we know there is a loving adopter out there for this special girl!”

The 6-year-old mixed breed dog was left tied to a fire hydrant with a backpack full of her favorite toys and a heartbreaking note from her owner, citing struggles with medical complications and being unable to care for the dog.

The humane society said the way the leash was secured was so the dog wouldn’t be hit by a car, and the owner leaving her in a populated neighborhood ensured that she would be found quickly.

WBAY-TV previously spoke with Baby Girl’s owner on the decision to leave the dog.

“If you are in a position to adopt this wonderful goofball with a heart of gold, please check our website daily at www.wihumane.org/adopt,” WHS advised.

The adoption process is first-come, first-served as long as the family is a good fit.

Baby Girl
Baby Girl(Wisconsin Humane Society)

