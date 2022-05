EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Don Ouimet is a wonderful guy. He comes to work every day cheerful and ready to begin the day. He is always ready to start a new project and help whoever is in need. We are sad to say, Don will be retiring soon and we will miss him very much. Please give Don Ouimet the Sunshine Award.

NPI Maintenance Crew

