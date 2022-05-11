Firefighters encourage people to install home fire sprinkler systems

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one wants to be unprepared for a home fire.

Next week is Home Fire Sprinkler Week and fire departments would like to share the benefits of installing fire sprinklers.

Fire Inspector, Jason Knecht, says sprinklers are needed now more than ever. This is because new homes are made of materials that burn hotter and faster than older designs.

Sprinklers act as a first line of defense against home fires.

“So, if there’s a sprinkler system in the home that will knock down the fire, if not extinguish the fire sooner then we could get there,” Knecht said.

Knecht says the sprinklers are heat activated and will go off automatically if a fire is detected. Home sprinkler systems are easiest to install in new homes, but they can be installed in existing homes, as well.

For more information on home fire sprinkler systems you can reach out to the Eau Claire Fire Department.

