Advertisement

Firefighters encourage people to install home fire sprinkler systems

Next week is Home Fire Sprinkler Week, to increase awareness of the safety benefits of home...
Next week is Home Fire Sprinkler Week, to increase awareness of the safety benefits of home sprinkler systems.(WEAU)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one wants to be unprepared for a home fire.

Next week is Home Fire Sprinkler Week and fire departments would like to share the benefits of installing fire sprinklers.

Fire Inspector, Jason Knecht, says sprinklers are needed now more than ever. This is because new homes are made of materials that burn hotter and faster than older designs.

Sprinklers act as a first line of defense against home fires.

“So, if there’s a sprinkler system in the home that will knock down the fire, if not extinguish the fire sooner then we could get there,” Knecht said.

Knecht says the sprinklers are heat activated and will go off automatically if a fire is detected. Home sprinkler systems are easiest to install in new homes, but they can be installed in existing homes, as well.

For more information on home fire sprinkler systems you can reach out to the Eau Claire Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Jenna Robach is back at Marshfield Clinic in Rice Lake working as a nurse, ten years after she...
From intern to nurse: a full circle moment
Couleecap dedicates latest home building project
Couleecap working to create more affordable housing options across the Coulee Region
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/11/22)
According to a media release by the Onalaska Police Department, Wednesday morning Onalaska...
‘No serious injuries’ reported after single vehicle incident at Onalaska City Hall