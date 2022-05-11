Group Health Cooperative donates $500,000 to Boys and Girls Club

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire is announcing a $500,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Chippewa Falls.

The donation is intended to allow the Boys and Girls Club of Chippewa Falls to renovate its kitchen space and appliances, intended to allow the Club to provide nutritional programs as well as services to its members.

“We are going to be redoing the kitchen which will allow us to serve meals for all the kiddos here. Not only are they learning healthy lifestyles for themselves, but they’re also learning how their healthy lifestyles impact those around them and how to teach those around them to be healthy as well,” Mollie Hogan, Center Director of the Boys and Gils Club-Chippewa Falls Center, said.

“It’s been easy to be friends with the Boys and Girls Clubs because they have the same mission: to promote healthy lifestyles for children,” Sarah North, CEO of Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire, said.

