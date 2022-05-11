I do! Post-pandemic wedding trends in West Central Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Late spring means wedding season here within the Chippewa Valley.

2.5 million couples are expected to tie the knot this year, according to NPR, which would make these next few months the busiest in 40 years.

Dixon’s Apple Orchard & Wedding Venue in Cadott hosted their first wedding on the 100 acre property May 1, the official start of the wedding season.

This wedding season has also brought he return of a special event to owners Beck and Jim Mullane. Each planting season, the two invite couples who have tied the knot on the property, to plant a Champagne apple tree in the orchard.

Each tree planted by a couple is adorned with a plaque at the base of the tree reading their names and wedding date.

Owners Becky and Jim Mullane join Hello Wisconsin Wednesday to discuss what it takes to plan for a wedding season and what’s in store for the months ahead.

This year, Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery, located 10 minutes down the road from the orchard is also available to host intimate wedding parties.

