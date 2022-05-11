JUNE BROWN AND MARIAN VERWIEBE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I have two people I would like to nominate for the Sunshine Award.

The first is June Brown. June has gone to get tested to see if she would be a match to give me a kidney. She has been very supportive and I love her so. She is a match.

The second is my sister, Marian. She calls me almost daily to find out how I’m doing after treatments. She helps me laugh and gives comfort when I need it. It means a lot to have family care enough to go out of their way to brighten up someone’s day.

Karen Brown

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.