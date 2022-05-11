Advertisement

No injuries reported after La Crosse Fire Department responds to kitchen fire

By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries are reported after the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire Tuesday evening.

According to a media release by the La Crosse Fire Department, on Tuesday at about 8:49 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a report of a possible kitchen fire at a home located at 527 St. Andrews Street.

The La Crosse Fire Department says in their media release upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from a downstairs apartment in the kitchen area. Crews entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire.

The media release by the La Crosse Fire Department says the fire was contained to the kitchen near the stove. No injuries were reported. Occupants were out of the home. A dog and a cat were reported to be in the home. They were found and kept safe.

La Crosse Fire Department Fire Investigators assisted to determine the cause of the fire to be inattentive cooking on a stove. 20 personnel from La Crosse Fire Department responded. The La Crosse Police Department assisted with traffic control.

