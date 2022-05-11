Advertisement

‘No serious injuries’ reported after single vehicle incident at Onalaska City Hall

According to a media release by the Onalaska Police Department, Wednesday morning Onalaska...
According to a media release by the Onalaska Police Department, Wednesday morning Onalaska Police and Onalaska Fire and Rescue responded to a single vehicle incident that occurred at Onalaska City Hall.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Onalaska Police Department says there were “no serious injuries” after a single vehicle incident at Onalaska City Hall.

According to a media release by the Onalaska Police Department, Wednesday morning Onalaska Police and Onalaska Fire and Rescue responded to a single vehicle incident that occurred at Onalaska City Hall.

The Onalaska Police Department says in their media release a vehicle accelerated over the curb and hit a light pole, as a result the vehicle flipped onto its side.

“There were no serious injuries as a result of the incident,” according to the media release by the Onalaska Police Department. However, the Onalaska Police Department says Fire and Rescue used a glass master to remove the front window and extract the driver of the vehicle.

The Onalaska Police Department says they are not releasing further information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/11/22)
Blank laments not building diversity, won't miss bureaucracy.
Blank laments not building diversity, won’t miss bureaucracy
According to a media release by the La Crosse Fire Department, on Tuesday at about 8:49 p.m....
No injuries reported after La Crosse Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
Sheriff’s officials say a 27-year-old woman drove north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94...
2 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Milwaukee