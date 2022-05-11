‘No serious injuries’ reported after single vehicle incident at Onalaska City Hall

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Onalaska Police Department says there were “no serious injuries” after a single vehicle incident at Onalaska City Hall.

According to a media release by the Onalaska Police Department, Wednesday morning Onalaska Police and Onalaska Fire and Rescue responded to a single vehicle incident that occurred at Onalaska City Hall.

The Onalaska Police Department says in their media release a vehicle accelerated over the curb and hit a light pole, as a result the vehicle flipped onto its side.

“There were no serious injuries as a result of the incident,” according to the media release by the Onalaska Police Department. However, the Onalaska Police Department says Fire and Rescue used a glass master to remove the front window and extract the driver of the vehicle.

The Onalaska Police Department says they are not releasing further information at this time.

