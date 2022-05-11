Northwest Wisconsin police honor fallen officers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - To honor officers who were lost in the line of duty, Eau Claire hosted branches of law enforcement from across western Wisconsin in a ceremony of remembrance.

Police departments, highway patrol, fire fighters and local citizens all gathered at the Floral Gardens Wednesday to remember and honor officers who were lost in the line of duty over the years. Sergeant Jesse Henning of the Eau Claire Police Department acted as the master of ceremonies, and spoke on what the day meant.

“Today is a day of remembrance. It’s a solemn day, but also an important day not only for the officers in attendance here, but the main focus is to remember and the officers in the northwest region of Wisconsin that made that ultimate sacrifice”

Enforcement officers from across northwest Wisconsin spoke at the event, highlighted by Cory Schalinske, Eau Claire County undersheriff and captain of field services, who noted the honor that came with speaking today.

“It’s everything to us to meet today and remember them and the sacrifices they made and their families made.”

Among the fallen who were honored is Deputy Dan Glaze, killed in the line of duty in 2016; as well as being a dutiful officer of the law, Captain Schalinske was honored to call him a friend.

“When I join law enforcement, you know, we know the dangers. We’re well aware of them. But when the day actually comes where you lose, you know, somebody not only that you work with, but a close friend, somebody that you shared so much with. You stood up in their wedding. And to see you go through that loss personally, it never goes away. It never disappears.”

Despite the pain of loss, Captain Schalinske has not wavered in his duty as an officer to serve those in his community.

“I continue to pin on the badge in honor of those that I spoke about today. It’s important that we continue to to serve and protect our communities.”

While thanking those from the Eau Claire community who attended, Sergeant Henning highlighted the importance of community to officers still serving, and the support they receive from local citizens.

“This is a day that’s near and dear to the hearts of not only all the officers here, but as well as our community. We are here to support our communities. We’re here to serve our communities. There are community members here in attendance today, and it means a lot for us to have that support; not only here just in the northwest region, but statewide law enforcement statewide has a ton of support here. We notice it and we very much appreciate it”

Along with the remembrance given by keynote speakers, the fallen officers were honored with a benediction and 21-gun salute.

