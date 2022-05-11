Police take wanted suspect into custody in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Onalaska Police say a person who had a warrant for their arrest was taken into custody Tuesday.

At 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, the Onalaska Police Department posted on Facebook that they were in an active police incident on the 300 block of Main Street in Onalaska and asked the public to avoid the area.

Police Chief Charles Ashbeck said that officers saw a person with a felony warrant for their arrest enter an apartment building and was reported to be in an apartment with two other people. Because the wanted suspect had a history of fleeing police and possessing firearms, the La Crosse County Emergency Response Team was brought in due to safety concerns to serve a search warrant. After about an hour and a half of negotiating with the person, all three people left the apartment and taken into custody, and no one involved was hurt. The person who had the warrant issued for their arrest was taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

Ashbeck said that more details would be made available Wednesday. The scene was cleared Tuesday evening and the public no longer has to avoid the area.

Update: Incident has been safely resolved. Area is clear. The Onalaska Police Department is currently dealing with... Posted by City of Onalaska Police Department on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

