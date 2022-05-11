Advertisement

SportScene13 for Tuesday, May 10th, 2022

By Justus Cleveland and Jessica Mendoza
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The softball crosstown rivalry of Eau Claire North and Memorial returned Tuesday afternoon. The huskies aiming for their 8th Big Rivers win in their first meeting with the Old Abes.

Plus, BRC Golf in Eau Claire, Rice Lake and North baseball, and Regis hosts Osceola in boys tennis.

In the WIAC, Blugold softball receives multiple conference honors ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

