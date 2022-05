EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My cousin, Tanya Santerre, is an inspiration. She has been through so much in her lifetime; she recently beat lung cancer. Tanya is always ready to help anyone in need. She is the most selfless person I have ever known. She is truly a saint. This woman is the rock that holds us together and is the sunshine on the darkest days.

Rebecca Bautch

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.