1 person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County construction zone

According to a release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at 1:25 p.m....
According to a release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at 1:25 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the construction zone located at U.S. Highway 14 and Cut-Across Road in the Town of Coon, west of Westby.(COURTESY: VERNON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in a construction zone in Vernon County Wednesday.

According to a release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at 1:25 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the construction zone located at U.S. Highway 14 and Cut-Across Road in the Town of Coon, west of Westby.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release 21-year-old Eli DeChamps of Saint Charles, Minn. was stopped in traffic next to the traffic control flagger. 45-year-old Kennedy Nyangena of Arlington, TX was traveling east on Highway 14 operating a 40-foot enclosed cargo truck.

According to the media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s office, multiple witnesses reported that “the cargo truck made no attempt to slow down and slammed into the rear of DeChamps’ vehicle.”

DeChamps was taken by Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital. Nyangena was not reported to be hurt.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were Tri-State Ambulance, Coon Valley Fire Department, and Coon Valley 1st Responders.

