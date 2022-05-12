Advertisement

3 people dead after overnight house fire in Barron

Two children and a man are dead after the fire early Thursday morning.
Two children and a man are dead after the fire early Thursday morning.
Two children and a man are dead after the fire early Thursday morning.(Live 5)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people, including two children, are dead after a fire at a house overnight in Barron.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m. Thursday.

The caller reported three people still inside of the home. First responders were able to get two children out of the home, and they were taken to Mayo Hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the children were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third person, a man, was later found dead in the house. A woman was able to escape the fire and was treated and released at the scene, according to a release.

The fire remains under investigation, and no names are being released pending family notification. Assisting the Sheriff’s Department were the Barron Police Department, Barron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Barron County Medical Examiner and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Kane Berg
Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges
The decision to release a man who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing...
Parole of killer in Wisconsin puts pressure on Evers
The fire happened in the Town of Dunn south of Menomonie overnight.
1 person dead after overnight Dunn County house fire

Latest News

STAMP OUT HUNGER 6:15
STAMP OUT HUNGER 6:15
STAMP OUT HUNGER 5:45
STAMP OUT HUNGER 5:45
STAMP OUT HUNGER 6:35
STAMP OUT HUNGER 6:15
Overnight Fall Creek church fire likely caused by lightning strike
Overnight Fall Creek church fire likely caused by lightning strike