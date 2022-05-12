3 people dead after overnight house fire in Barron

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people, including two children, are dead after a fire at a house overnight in Barron.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m. Thursday.

The caller reported three people still inside of the home. First responders were able to get two children out of the home, and they were taken to Mayo Hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the children were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third person, a man, was later found dead in the house. A woman was able to escape the fire and was treated and released at the scene, according to a release.

The fire remains under investigation, and no names are being released pending family notification. Assisting the Sheriff’s Department were the Barron Police Department, Barron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Barron County Medical Examiner and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

