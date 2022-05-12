Authorities identify 20-year-old in fatal Dunn County house fire

TOWN OF DUNN (DUNN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities have identified the person who died after a house fire in Dunn County Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Gustavo A. Xicalhua Tlaxcola.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened overnight at a home in the Town of Dunn on 370th Street south of Menomonie.

A report of a structure fire was called in to the Dunn County Communication Center at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday. The Menomonie Fire Department was first to arrive to the scene of the fire, a single-story home. The home was “completely involved,” according to the release from the Sheriff’s Office. First responders were told that a person was trapped inside the home. Another person managed to escape the building before fire crews arrived. The Fire Department was able to find the person trapped inside the house and attempted life-saving measures, but the person, now identified as 20-year-old Xicalhua Tlaxcola, died due to their injuries on scene.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

