Advertisement

Authorities identify 20-year-old in fatal Dunn County house fire

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened overnight at a home in the Town of Dunn...
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened overnight at a home in the Town of Dunn on 370th Street south of Menomonie.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DUNN (DUNN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities have identified the person who died after a house fire in Dunn County Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Gustavo A. Xicalhua Tlaxcola.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened overnight at a home in the Town of Dunn on 370th Street south of Menomonie.

A report of a structure fire was called in to the Dunn County Communication Center at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday. The Menomonie Fire Department was first to arrive to the scene of the fire, a single-story home. The home was “completely involved,” according to the release from the Sheriff’s Office. First responders were told that a person was trapped inside the home. Another person managed to escape the building before fire crews arrived. The Fire Department was able to find the person trapped inside the house and attempted life-saving measures, but the person, now identified as 20-year-old Xicalhua Tlaxcola, died due to their injuries on scene.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, including a man and two of his children, were killed in a house fire Thursday in...
3 people dead after overnight house fire in Barron
Kane Berg
Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
St. James Trinity Lutheran Church caught on fire early Thursday morning. Early indications are...
Overnight Fall Creek church fire likely caused by lightning strike

Latest News

Emergency Service Building
Tomah Building New Emergency Service Building
Barron House Fire
2 Children, 1 Adult Die in Barron House Fire
First Ever Eau Claire Youth Apprenticeship Signing Day
First Ever Eau Claire Youth Apprenticeship Signing Day
High school students from Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, McKinley, Fall Creek, and...
Students take steps towards their careers at Youth Apprenticeship Signing Day
2 Children, 1 Adult Die in Barron House Fire
2 Children, 1 Adult Die in Barron House Fire