Bucks stun Celtics with fourth quarter comeback to win Game 5, take 3-2 series lead

BOSTON (WSAW) -The Bucks rallied from down 14 in Game 5 against the Celtics to win 110-107 and take a 3-2 series lead. Milwaukee will have a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night in Game 6.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points, and Jrue Holiday chipped in 24 and a few massive defensive plays down the stretch.

