Connell’s Restaurants sold to new owners

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Both Connell’s Supper Club locations will soon be under new ownership.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Connell’s Restaurants announced it had found buyers for both of its locations.

The business had been put up for sale last November.

The current owner, Lynn McDonough, is retiring after over three decades of owning the two supper clubs, according to a website built to facilitate the sale of the business. The sale includes the properties on 50th Avenue near Chippewa Falls and Lake Wissota as well as on Highway 12 near Fall Creek. According to the website, all inventory, equipment, licenses and staff are included as part of the sale.

To Our Amazing Patrons It has been an absolute pleasure to serve you over the years. We have been blessed by your... Posted by Connell's Supper Club on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

In the Facebook post, the business said that they will remain open during the transition and urged its customers to use up their existing gift cards.

The business also thanked its customers for years of support and congratulated the new owners.

