Construction set to begin on new Emergency Services Building in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - After more than a decade of planning, construction is finally set to begin on a brand-new Emergency Services Building in Tomah.

The building is going up along Glendale Avenue, and will house the city’s fire department and ambulance service under one roof.

“This day is the start of a new beginning for the Tomah area, and our emergency services programs,” Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Tim Adler said. “This building will allow us to take care of our people who take care of our friends and family when they’re at their worst.”

Adler says both departments have outgrown the buildings they currently operate in, and the new joint venture will facilitate the growth of each service.

“This building will help retain the skilled staff we currently have, and will draw new candidates for the future of emergency services,” Adler explained.

“We have some of the best EMS professionals in the area working for us, but we want to draw in some more people, and right now we don’t have the living quarters in our current station to house more people on duty 24/7,” Deputy EMS Chief Adam Robarge said. “This will be able to give us more room and a better facility for current staff, and any potential new staff.”

Robarge says the Tomah Area Ambulance Service experienced its highest call volume of the last 50 years in 2021, and the fire department was equally as busy throughout the year.

As Tomah continues to grow, Robarge hopes combining the resources of the two departments will improve emergency response.

“Putting us all under one roof consolidates everything together,” Robarge added. “We work together on calls already, now we’re under one roof, and we can train together and live together.”

Keller Construction is overseeing the project, which is expected to be completed in June 2023.

