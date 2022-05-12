Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce presents, “American Dreams”, May 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

The concert will feature pieces by William Grant Still, Arthur Foote, Florence Price and a commissioned Bassoon Concerto by John Steinmetz.

Tickets are $32 adult and $7 for students and can be purchased online or at the door.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.