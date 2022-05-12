Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce concert
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce presents, “American Dreams”, May 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The concert will feature pieces by William Grant Still, Arthur Foote, Florence Price and a commissioned Bassoon Concerto by John Steinmetz.
Tickets are $32 adult and $7 for students and can be purchased online or at the door.
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.