Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Fall Creek church

Crews respond to fire at Fall Creek church.
Crews respond to fire at Fall Creek church.(WEAU)
By Amie Winters
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several firefighting crews have been called to a church fire in Fall Creek.

The fire was first reported around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, at 305 S. State Street in downtown Fall Creek, at St. James Trinity Luthern Church.

A WEAU journalist saw flames coming from the steeple of the church.

WEAU will provide more information as it becomes available.

