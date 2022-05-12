Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Fall Creek church
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several firefighting crews have been called to a church fire in Fall Creek.
The fire was first reported around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, at 305 S. State Street in downtown Fall Creek, at St. James Trinity Luthern Church.
A WEAU journalist saw flames coming from the steeple of the church.
WEAU will provide more information as it becomes available.
