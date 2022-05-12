Advertisement

Holiday stops Celtics’ last 2 plays, Bucks take 3-2 lead

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Boston Celtics center Al...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - Bobby Portis made a putback off Giannis Antetokounmpo’s missed free throw with 15 seconds left, Jrue Holiday snuffed Marcus Smart on Boston’s final two possessions and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Celtics 110-107 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 series lead. Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 11 rebounds, Holiday finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Portis added 14 points and 15 rebounds for the defending NBA champion Bucks. Milwaukee has a chance to wrap up the Eastern Conference semifinal in Game 6 at home Friday night. Jaylen Brown scored 26 points for Boston.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

