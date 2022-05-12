Advertisement

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library names new Library Director

Nancy Kerr has been named to the position of Library Director.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees is announcing they’ve named a new Library Director.

“We found Nancy to be genuine, kind, a strong leader, and focused on the goals of best serving the community’s needs.” Library Board President, Kate Cook, said. “We were impressed with her extensive background in library operations, leadership, and science; her demonstrated dedication to supporting library staff; and her enthusiasm for working in a setting such as the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.”

Kerr will be coming to the Midwest from Longmont, CO.

“I’m very excited to be returning to the Midwest, and getting to know the library staff, the library visitors, and the beautifully renewed library building,” Kerr said.

Kerr is set to begin the position June 27.

