Advertisement

National Nurses Week: Finding Family

As National Nurses Week continues, one western Wisconsin nurse says COVID changed the way she...
As National Nurses Week continues, one western Wisconsin nurse says COVID changed the way she views her career(Max Cotton)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As National Nurses Week continues, one western Wisconsin nurse says COVID changed the way she views her career.

Mindy DeMars has been working as a caregiver since she was 18. After having a child at 26, she began studying at CVTC to become a nurse. After graduating, DeMars started working at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire where she still works 15 years later.

During the pandemic she says the hospital became her home away from home.

“Is it stressful as the last couple of years been a little bit more stressful with COVID and the changes and the fear, of course. But, you know, that also brought us closer together. They’re more than just my coworkers, we’re like a work family. We take care of each other. You know, if someone’s not feeling good, we’ll cover for them. And, you know, they’re more of my family,” DeMars said.

DeMars says working in nursing has let her make deep connections with both patients and coworkers, which she says helps make an otherwise stressful job worth.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, including a man and two of his children, were killed in a house fire Thursday in...
3 people dead after overnight house fire in Barron
Kane Berg
Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
St. James Trinity Lutheran Church caught on fire early Thursday morning. Early indications are...
Overnight Fall Creek church fire likely caused by lightning strike

Latest News

Tomah Emergency Services Building
Construction set to begin on new Emergency Services Building in Tomah
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (5/12/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (5/12/22)
According to a social post via the Osceola Officers Facebook page, on Wednesday at about 10:20...
No people or animals hurt after barn fire in Osceola
Nancy Kerr has been named to the position of Library Director.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library names new Library Director