National Nurses Week: Finding Family

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As National Nurses Week continues, one western Wisconsin nurse says COVID changed the way she views her career.

Mindy DeMars has been working as a caregiver since she was 18. After having a child at 26, she began studying at CVTC to become a nurse. After graduating, DeMars started working at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire where she still works 15 years later.

During the pandemic she says the hospital became her home away from home.

“Is it stressful as the last couple of years been a little bit more stressful with COVID and the changes and the fear, of course. But, you know, that also brought us closer together. They’re more than just my coworkers, we’re like a work family. We take care of each other. You know, if someone’s not feeling good, we’ll cover for them. And, you know, they’re more of my family,” DeMars said.

DeMars says working in nursing has let her make deep connections with both patients and coworkers, which she says helps make an otherwise stressful job worth.

