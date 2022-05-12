No people or animals hurt after barn fire in Osceola

Osceola, Wis. (WEAU) -No people or animals are hurt after a barn fire in Osceola Wednesday evening.

According to a social post via the Osceola Officers Facebook Page, on Wednesday at about 10:20 p.m., Osceola Police responded to the 400 block of South Cascade Street for a report of a structure fire.

The social post says officers found a barn fully engulfed in fire with cattle still inside of it. Officers were able to open the inside gate of the barn and release the animals. The social post notes this was moments before the roof of the barn collapsed.

The social post notes Osceola Fire extinguished the barn fire.

