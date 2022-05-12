Advertisement

North High School students sent home due to chlorine smell in building

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students and staff at North High School in Eau Claire are being sent home due to a chlorine smell in the building.

According to a post on Facebook and letter to families, a mechanical issue with an air handler appears to be the reason for the smell.

As of noon, the source of the problem had not yet been located by Eau Claire Area School District Staff. All staff and students evacuated the building and were sent home, according to the post. Student Transit will take students home that normally ride the bus.

The initial notification at 11:04 a.m. said that there is no danger to students or staff at this time.

