Scheduled controlled burns in La Crosse Blufflands

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry is informing the public they’ve hired professional contractors to conduct controlled burns in the Blufflands between May 12-May 13.

According to a media release by City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry there may be closures of the prairies and properties for extended periods of time. La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry asks people to abide by barricades and closures. They note that smoke may be visible at times. Safety precautions are in place.

The locations are Mathy Tract, Pollinator Prairie, located at the end of County Road FA as well as Upper Hixon Forest, Thompson Pollinator Prairie, located on County Road FA.

According to the media release by the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry, “The purpose of these particular burns are to promote native vegetation and reduce competition from cool season vegetation.”

