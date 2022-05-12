Advertisement

Scheduled controlled burns in La Crosse Blufflands

City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry is informing the public they’ve hired...
City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry is informing the public they’ve hired professional contractors to conduct controlled burns in the Blufflands between May 12-May 13.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry is informing the public they’ve hired professional contractors to conduct controlled burns in the Blufflands between May 12-May 13.

According to a media release by City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry there may be closures of the prairies and properties for extended periods of time. La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry asks people to abide by barricades and closures. They note that smoke may be visible at times. Safety precautions are in place.

The locations are Mathy Tract, Pollinator Prairie, located at the end of County Road FA as well as Upper Hixon Forest, Thompson Pollinator Prairie, located on County Road FA.

According to the media release by the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry, “The purpose of these particular burns are to promote native vegetation and reduce competition from cool season vegetation.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, including a man and two of his children, were killed in a house fire Thursday in...
3 people dead after overnight house fire in Barron
Kane Berg
Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
St. James Trinity Lutheran Church caught on fire early Thursday morning. Early indications are...
Overnight Fall Creek church fire likely caused by lightning strike

Latest News

Nancy Kerr has been named to the position of Library Director.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library names new Library Director
The business had been put up for sale last November.
Connell’s Restaurants sold to new owners
A wanted suspect was taken into custody in Onalaska, Wis. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Onalaska Police make 3 arrests during Tuesday incident downtown
ECCO
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra (5/12/22)