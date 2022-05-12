Advertisement

Severe weather threat increases tonight, risk includes tornadoes

Severe storms arrive tonight
Severe storms arrive tonight(WEAU)
By Darren Maier and Derrek Dalman
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another active night of severe weather may unfold across at least portions of Western Wisconsin through midnight tonight. A well organized cluster of thunderstorms moving through Minnesota is forecast to track northeastward through this evening, eventually moving into some of our western state counties by 9pm. A warm front is stretched out to our south and will slowly move to the north through tonight. Winds along the front are turning in the atmosphere and will add wind shear, which aids the development of severe thunderstorms and increases the risk of tornadoes. A tornado watch is in effect for several counties, including Eau Claire, until midnight tonight. Areas farther south and east are at a lower risk, as this thunderstorm complex is expected to remain to the north.

A tornado watch is in effect for several counties in Western Wisconsin until midnight.
A tornado watch is in effect for several counties in Western Wisconsin until midnight.(WEAU)

In addition to the tornado potential, large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the higher risk threats, and with such a large cluster of storms, there may also be at least localized flooding with very heavy rainfall potential.

All severe weather hazards will be possible with large hail and damaging winds the greatest...
All severe weather hazards will be possible with large hail and damaging winds the greatest threats.(WEAU)

The storms may take at least a few hours to work through any given area, but we should start to see things quiet down sometime after midnight. The rest of the overnight will dry out and with the warm front lifting to our north for Thursday, it’s going to set us up for a hot and humid day with the first 90 degree temperatures of the season possible. Make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings tonight, with multiple ways to follow our weather updates, including this webpage, WEAU TV, the station Facebook page, the SkyWarn 13 weather app.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Couleecap Creating Housing Opportunities
Couleecap Creating Housing Opportunities
Memorial signing
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, May 11th, 2022
SportScene 13 @ SIX
SportScene 13 @ SIX
From Intern to Nurse
From Intern to Nurse: Full Circle Moment