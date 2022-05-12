Severe weather threat increases tonight, risk includes tornadoes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another active night of severe weather may unfold across at least portions of Western Wisconsin through midnight tonight. A well organized cluster of thunderstorms moving through Minnesota is forecast to track northeastward through this evening, eventually moving into some of our western state counties by 9pm. A warm front is stretched out to our south and will slowly move to the north through tonight. Winds along the front are turning in the atmosphere and will add wind shear, which aids the development of severe thunderstorms and increases the risk of tornadoes. A tornado watch is in effect for several counties, including Eau Claire, until midnight tonight. Areas farther south and east are at a lower risk, as this thunderstorm complex is expected to remain to the north.

In addition to the tornado potential, large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the higher risk threats, and with such a large cluster of storms, there may also be at least localized flooding with very heavy rainfall potential.

The storms may take at least a few hours to work through any given area, but we should start to see things quiet down sometime after midnight. The rest of the overnight will dry out and with the warm front lifting to our north for Thursday, it’s going to set us up for a hot and humid day with the first 90 degree temperatures of the season possible. Make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings tonight, with multiple ways to follow our weather updates, including this webpage, WEAU TV, the station Facebook page, the SkyWarn 13 weather app.

