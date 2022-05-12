Students take steps towards their careers at Youth Apprenticeship Signing Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Youth Apprenticeship Signing Day.

This celebration is intended to honor students from the Eau Claire Area Youth Apprenticeship Consortium who have committed to taking on a youth apprenticeship with area employers.

High school students from Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, McKinley, Fall Creek, and Regis were recognized as taking the first step towards their careers in the Chippewa Valley.

“We know that there is a massive workforce issue, and so highlighting the fact that students are taking on an opportunity to go and work for our area employers and learn what those opportunities are, hopefully helps all students stay in the area as well, and so we’re just really excited to highlight that and of course have the parents support here as well,” Kaylynn Winegar of Eau Claire Area Camber of Commerce, said.

All students participating in youth apprenticeships must be a high school junior or senior.

