Suspect named year after Sawyer County murder

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
STONE LAKE, WI -- More than a year after a Sawyer County woman’s murder, a suspect has been named in her death.

Cary Elkin’s body was found in her Stone Lake, Wisconsin home in April 2021.

Authorities say the 42-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds.

After search warrants and interviews over the past year, Thursday, Sawyer County authorities named Manly McDermott, 29, as a suspect and they’re requesting charges.

The Bemidji man is already in prison in Moose Lake on an unrelated gun conviction.

Authorities did not immediately say whether the victim and suspect knew each other or what led to the shooting.

