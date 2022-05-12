WAGNER TAILS: Kiera and Skye

EAU CLAIRE AND CLARK COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Kiera is described a playful and affectionate gal who loves nap time. This 12 to 13-year-old wolfhound mix is available for adoption at Bob’s House for Dogs.

Kiera does well with most other dogs, but she can have some issues when it comes to food. She is looking for a home without young children. Kiera enjoys time out in the yard, but because she is missing most of her hair, she requires sun protection. She doesn’t mind wearing her sun shirts.

If you’re looking for a nap buddy, Kiera is willing to share the couch or the bed with you. Click HERE for the adoption application. You can call (715) 878-4505 or email.

If you love spending time on the water or taking a dip in the pool, you might be the perfect match for Skye. This seven-year-old is available for adoption at the Clark County Humane Society. She’s been waiting there for nine months to be adopted.

Skye’s favorite thing is water. Whether it’s a swimming pool or a sprinkler -- she’s the definition of a water dog.

Staff members at CCHS describe her as a smart and sweet dog who loves being with people. Skye always has a smile on her face, and she’s ready to share her positive outlook with her new family. Click HERE for adoption information and the application. You can call 715-743-4550 or email.

