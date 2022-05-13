Advertisement

17-year-old dead after water emergency incident in Washington County

The Office of the Washington County Sheriff says in their media release around 5:40 p.m....
The Office of the Washington County Sheriff says in their media release around 5:40 p.m. authorities responded to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix beach after witnesses reported that a juvenile had gone under water.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU) -A 17-year-old man has died after a water emergency incident in Washington County Thursday.

According to a media release by the Office of the Washington County Sheriff, the teen received medical care following a water emergency incident that occurred in the St. Croix River early Thursday evening.

The Office of the Washington County Sheriff says in their media release around 5:40 p.m. authorities responded to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix beach after witnesses reported that a juvenile had gone under water. Emergency crews arrived and began searching for the teen. The teen was found by a member of the Washington County Rescue Dive Team around 6:30 p.m., about 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses.

According to the Office of the Washington County Sheriff, the teen was taken to the hospital by ambulance to receive medical care. However, the Office of the Washington County Sheriff later announced that the teen had died.

The official cause of death is under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, including a man and two of his children, were killed in a house fire Thursday in...
3 people dead after overnight house fire in Barron
St. James Trinity Lutheran Church caught on fire early Thursday morning. Early indications are...
Overnight Fall Creek church fire likely caused by lightning strike
The business had been put up for sale last November.
Connell’s Restaurants sold to new owners
Kane Berg
Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it...
Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota
According to a media release by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday around 2:00...
2 people arrested after shooting incident in Buffalo County
67-year-old David Skidmore.
Sex offender to be released and live in Monroe County
St. James Trinity Lutheran Church caught on fire early Thursday morning. Early indications are...
Fall Creek church to hold Sunday service days after fire