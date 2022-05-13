17-year-old dead after water emergency incident in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU) -A 17-year-old man has died after a water emergency incident in Washington County Thursday.

According to a media release by the Office of the Washington County Sheriff, the teen received medical care following a water emergency incident that occurred in the St. Croix River early Thursday evening.

The Office of the Washington County Sheriff says in their media release around 5:40 p.m. authorities responded to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix beach after witnesses reported that a juvenile had gone under water. Emergency crews arrived and began searching for the teen. The teen was found by a member of the Washington County Rescue Dive Team around 6:30 p.m., about 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses.

According to the Office of the Washington County Sheriff, the teen was taken to the hospital by ambulance to receive medical care. However, the Office of the Washington County Sheriff later announced that the teen had died.

The official cause of death is under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

