2 people arrested after shooting incident in Buffalo County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF BUFFALO, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after a shooting incident in Buffalo County Friday early morning.

According to a media release by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday around 2:00 a.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office received a report of a Hold Up Alarm with shots fired at a tavern located in the Town of Buffalo.

The Chief Deputy reports there was no robbery or actual robbery attempt.

Units from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department, and the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

According to the media release by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, authorities conducted a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle that was traveling east on South Highway 34/54 near Klein Lane in Trempealeau County. Two suspects identified as 26-year-old Shakuur Kroll of River Falls, Wis. and 21-year-old Artanya Engel of River Falls, Wis. were arrested.

Investigation indicates a verbal altercation between Kroll and three men occurred in the tavern parking lot.

The media release by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department sates, “Kroll pulls a handgun on the subjects and fires two rounds; one round was in the direction of one of the males. Neither round struck any person. Kroll initially fled the scene, then returned to collect evidence that would link him to the shooting and fled eastbound on STH 34/54.″

According to the media release by the The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Kroll and Engel are being held at the Buffalo County Jail on the recommended charges of operating a firearm while under the influence of an intoxicant, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and fire degree recklessly endangering safety.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office were the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona Police Department.

