3 people hurt after 3 vehicle crash in Vernon County construction zone

TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are hurt after a three vehicle crash in a Vernon County construction zone on Thursday.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday around 7:32 p.m. authorities received a report of a three vehicle incident at U.S. Highway 14/61 and Town Hall Lane in the Town of Coon. Upon arrival, deputies determined that 26-year-old Jessica Smith of Brookhaven, Miss. was traveling Eastbound on U.S. Highway 14/61 in a construction zone. Brookhaven’s vehicle hit the rear of a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Andrew Konopacki of Viroqua, Wis. which was slowing for construction crews. The impact caused the vehicle Konopacki was driving to move forward and hit another vehicle driven by 66-year-old Pamela Krauss of Viroqua, Wis.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in their media release says Smith suffered minor injuries and was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Gunderson TriState Ambulance. Konopacki suffered a head injury, however, was released at the scene. Krauss suffered minor injuries. She, along with the passenger with her, were released at the scene by Tri-State Ambulance Personnel. The vehicles were removed from the scene by Sleepy Hollow Towing.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were the Coon Communications Center, Westby Police Department, and Sleepy Hollow Towing.

