Advertisement

3 people hurt after 3 vehicle crash in Vernon County construction zone

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday around 7:32 p.m. authorities...
According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday around 7:32 p.m. authorities received a report of a three vehicle incident at U.S. Highway 14/61 and Town Hall Lane in the Town of Coon.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are hurt after a three vehicle crash in a Vernon County construction zone on Thursday.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday around 7:32 p.m. authorities received a report of a three vehicle incident at U.S. Highway 14/61 and Town Hall Lane in the Town of Coon. Upon arrival, deputies determined that 26-year-old Jessica Smith of Brookhaven, Miss. was traveling Eastbound on U.S. Highway 14/61 in a construction zone. Brookhaven’s vehicle hit the rear of a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Andrew Konopacki of Viroqua, Wis. which was slowing for construction crews. The impact caused the vehicle Konopacki was driving to move forward and hit another vehicle driven by 66-year-old Pamela Krauss of Viroqua, Wis.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in their media release says Smith suffered minor injuries and was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Gunderson TriState Ambulance. Konopacki suffered a head injury, however, was released at the scene. Krauss suffered minor injuries. She, along with the passenger with her, were released at the scene by Tri-State Ambulance Personnel. The vehicles were removed from the scene by Sleepy Hollow Towing.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were the Coon Communications Center, Westby Police Department, and Sleepy Hollow Towing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, including a man and two of his children, were killed in a house fire Thursday in...
3 people dead after overnight house fire in Barron
St. James Trinity Lutheran Church caught on fire early Thursday morning. Early indications are...
Overnight Fall Creek church fire likely caused by lightning strike
The business had been put up for sale last November.
Connell’s Restaurants sold to new owners
Kane Berg
Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened overnight at a home in the Town of Dunn...
Authorities identify 20-year-old in fatal Dunn County house fire

Latest News

CVTC hosted the first DesignX, a machine building competition, Friday morning.
CVTC hosts machine building competition
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/13/22)
According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. a...
Man hurt after crash in Vernon County, suspected of 3rd OWI
According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of...
Eau Claire woman charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute