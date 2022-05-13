Advertisement

Chippewa County Historical Society hosts ‘The Past Passed Here’ event

The reenactment event is taking place in Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls through Sunday...
The reenactment event is taking place in Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls through Sunday afternoon. It’s an opportunity to learn about what it was like to live in Chippewa County during the 1700s to the early 1900s.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -People are invited to journey back in time at the Chippewa County Historical Society’s “The Past Passed Here” event.

The reenactment event is taking place in Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls through Sunday afternoon. It’s an opportunity to learn about what it was like to live in Chippewa County during the 1700s to the early 1900s. The historical event features a lumbering display, fur trade camps and authentic food vendors.

The Co-Chair of the events, Jim Schuh, says it’s a great learning opportunity for people of all ages.

“I think that our county historical society, our mission is really to try and share the history of our area. And this is a really perfect way to do that. To open it up to the public and also for the school children to come in and learn about learning about our history and what life was like back in the old days,” Schuh said.

The Past Passed Here is open on Friday from 3:00 p.m-6:00 p.m. Saturday’s hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday’s hours are from 9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. Admission is open to the public. The cost is $5 per person or $15 for a family pass.

You can learn more about the event on their website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, including a man and two of his children, were killed in a house fire Thursday in...
3 people dead after overnight house fire in Barron
Kane Berg
Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges
St. James Trinity Lutheran Church caught on fire early Thursday morning. Early indications are...
Overnight Fall Creek church fire likely caused by lightning strike
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Barron House Fire
Three Family Members Die in Barron House Fire
Monona Grove and La Follette students walked out Thursday for abortion rights.
Monona Grove, La Follette High School students walk out for reproductive rights