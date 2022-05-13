Chippewa County Historical Society hosts ‘The Past Passed Here’ event

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -People are invited to journey back in time at the Chippewa County Historical Society’s “The Past Passed Here” event.

The reenactment event is taking place in Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls through Sunday afternoon. It’s an opportunity to learn about what it was like to live in Chippewa County during the 1700s to the early 1900s. The historical event features a lumbering display, fur trade camps and authentic food vendors.

The Co-Chair of the events, Jim Schuh, says it’s a great learning opportunity for people of all ages.

“I think that our county historical society, our mission is really to try and share the history of our area. And this is a really perfect way to do that. To open it up to the public and also for the school children to come in and learn about learning about our history and what life was like back in the old days,” Schuh said.

The Past Passed Here is open on Friday from 3:00 p.m-6:00 p.m. Saturday’s hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday’s hours are from 9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. Admission is open to the public. The cost is $5 per person or $15 for a family pass.

You can learn more about the event on their website.

