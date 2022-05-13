Advertisement

CVTC hosts machine building competition

CVTC hosted the first DesignX, a machine building competition, Friday morning.
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Students in the Chippewa Valley had an opportunity to showcase their engineering skills Friday.

Teams of future engineers and designers demonstrated machines they created to complete the same task, which was putting a lid on a container. A winner was crowned for the best design.

Mechanical Design Instructor, Mahmood Lahroodi, says events like DesignX give students new ways to learn key skills.

“Most importantly, we want students to think critically and share their ideas. Students have a chance to understand the design requirements and then digest those in interior design discussions and then end up with these designs that they brought to CVTC,” Lahroodi said.

13 students received awards for their mechanical designs. The hope is to expand the program to more students next year.

