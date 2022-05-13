Advertisement

Death investigation in Barron County, drug related items found

According to a media release by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday the Barron...
According to a media release by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to Mayo Hospital in Barron for an unresponsive woman that was pronounced dead at the hospital.(COURTESY: BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities are investigating a death in Barron County they believe to be “suspicious in nature.”

According to a media release by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to Mayo Hospital in Barron for an unresponsive woman that was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says a man was taken into custody and is being held on an unrelated warrant. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department rules the death of 24-year-old Nicole Bohannon “suspicious in nature, with a possible factor as a drug overdose.”

Barron County Sheriff’s Department Detectives searched a home located at 2535 8 ¼ Avenue, east of Chetek, where they found “several drug related items.”

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, including a man and two of his children, were killed in a house fire Thursday in...
3 people dead after overnight house fire in Barron
St. James Trinity Lutheran Church caught on fire early Thursday morning. Early indications are...
Overnight Fall Creek church fire likely caused by lightning strike
The business had been put up for sale last November.
Connell’s Restaurants sold to new owners
Kane Berg
Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of...
Eau Claire woman charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute
According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of...
La Crosse man facing drug and gun charges
Chelsey Leith
Chippewa Falls woman arrested in overdose death investigation
A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it...
Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota