Death investigation in Barron County, drug related items found

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities are investigating a death in Barron County they believe to be “suspicious in nature.”

According to a media release by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to Mayo Hospital in Barron for an unresponsive woman that was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says a man was taken into custody and is being held on an unrelated warrant. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department rules the death of 24-year-old Nicole Bohannon “suspicious in nature, with a possible factor as a drug overdose.”

Barron County Sheriff’s Department Detectives searched a home located at 2535 8 ¼ Avenue, east of Chetek, where they found “several drug related items.”

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

