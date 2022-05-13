Advertisement

Eau Claire woman charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute

According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, the indictment alleges that 39-year-old Golia Xiong possessed the methamphetamine for distribution on March 30, 2022.(Barron County Sheriff's Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire, Wis. woman is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, the indictment alleges that 39-year-old Golia Xiong had the methamphetamine for distribution in her possession on March 30, 2022.

The media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, states “If convicted, Xiong faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison.”

The charge Xiong is facing resulted from an investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

You can view the full media release by by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, here.

