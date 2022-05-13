Fall Creek church to hold Sunday service days after fire

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Sunday service at a Fall Creek church struck by lightning early Thursday morning will be held despite a fire damaging part of the building.

Thursday evening, the St. James Trinity Lutheran Church posted on Facebook and sent a message to its community members that they would hold worship in the sanctuary on Sunday.

The decision came less than a day after the church was likely struck by lightning, according to the Fall Creek Area Fire District, starting the bell tower or steeple on fire, causing minor smoke and water damage inside of the church. Crews were sent to the church at 2:51 a.m. Thursday and found the bell tower of the church on fire. The damage was contained to the bell tower, according to Laurel Boyer, the church’s administrative assistant.

In a post on Facebook, the Church said it moved a Friday funeral service to a funeral home in Augusta due to the damage caused by the fire.

The message on Thursday evening said that there are some technical issues that they are working on but hope to have resolved ahead of Sunday’s service.

The church is located at 305 South State Street in Fall Creek. The Augusta Fire Department also responded to the scene early Thursday morning.

Crews respond to fire at Fall Creek church. (WEAU)

