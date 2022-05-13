Advertisement

Fall Creek church to hold Sunday service days after fire

A lightning strike early Thursday morning lit the bell tower of St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek on fire.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Sunday service at a Fall Creek church struck by lightning early Thursday morning will be held despite a fire damaging part of the building.

Thursday evening, the St. James Trinity Lutheran Church posted on Facebook and sent a message to its community members that they would hold worship in the sanctuary on Sunday.

The decision came less than a day after the church was likely struck by lightning, according to the Fall Creek Area Fire District, starting the bell tower or steeple on fire, causing minor smoke and water damage inside of the church. Crews were sent to the church at 2:51 a.m. Thursday and found the bell tower of the church on fire. The damage was contained to the bell tower, according to Laurel Boyer, the church’s administrative assistant.

In a post on Facebook, the Church said it moved a Friday funeral service to a funeral home in Augusta due to the damage caused by the fire.

The message on Thursday evening said that there are some technical issues that they are working on but hope to have resolved ahead of Sunday’s service.

The church is located at 305 South State Street in Fall Creek. The Augusta Fire Department also responded to the scene early Thursday morning.

Crews respond to fire at Fall Creek church.
Crews respond to fire at Fall Creek church.(WEAU)

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, including a man and two of his children, were killed in a house fire Thursday in...
3 people dead after overnight house fire in Barron
St. James Trinity Lutheran Church caught on fire early Thursday morning. Early indications are...
Overnight Fall Creek church fire likely caused by lightning strike
The business had been put up for sale last November.
Connell’s Restaurants sold to new owners
Kane Berg
Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

67-year-old David Skidmore.
Sex offender to be released and live in Monroe County
A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it...
Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (5/13/22)