Flags fly at half-staff to honor Hmong-Lao veterans

(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)(NBC15)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers ordered the United States and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday to honor Hmong-Lao veterans.

The order comes after Gov. Evers signed an executive order during May of last year that declares May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin.

The order requires that the Wisconsin State Capitol flags are flown at half-staff to help raise awareness about the Hmong-Lao veterans and the aid that they provided the United States in the Vietnam War.

Gov. Evers said in a statement that he was proud to sign the act and hopes that future generations will continue to learn about events that led to May 14 becoming what it is today.

“On Hmong-Lao Veterans Day, we join all Wisconsinites in honoring the sacrifices and service of the thousands of Hmong-Lao veterans who fought alongside the United States and recognize the many Hmong-Lao veterans who call Wisconsin home today,” said Gov. Evers.

Many of the Hmong-Lao veterans and their families fled their home after the war to avoid retribution for their service.

Gov. Tony Evers chose May 14 to commemorate their contribution because May 14, 1975, is the day that the last airlift evacuation of the remaining Hmong-Lao soldiers and their families occurred. Afterword’s they were relocated to the Nam Phong refugee camp in Thailand.

