Advertisement

La Crosse man facing drug and gun charges

According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of...
According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, 29-year-old Kareem Nellum of La Crosse, Wis. is charged with distributing fentanyl, possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.(Courtesy: City of La Crosse/ La Crosse Police Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing drug and gun related charges.

According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, 29-year-old Kareem Nellum of La Crosse, Wis. is charged with distributing fentanyl, possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The indictment alleges that on March 29, 2022, Nellum distributed fentanyl, and the next day he had in his possession 40 grams or more of fentanyl for distribution, a pistol, and ammunition.

The media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin states if convicted, Nellum “faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the fentanyl distribution charge, a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years on the charge of possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl for distribution, and a maximum of 10 years on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

The charges Nellum is facing resulted from an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

You can view the full media release by by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, including a man and two of his children, were killed in a house fire Thursday in...
3 people dead after overnight house fire in Barron
St. James Trinity Lutheran Church caught on fire early Thursday morning. Early indications are...
Overnight Fall Creek church fire likely caused by lightning strike
The business had been put up for sale last November.
Connell’s Restaurants sold to new owners
Kane Berg
Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of...
Eau Claire woman charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute
Chelsey Leith
Chippewa Falls woman arrested in overdose death investigation
According to a media release by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday the Barron...
Death investigation in Barron County, drug related items found
A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it...
Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota