La Crosse man facing drug and gun charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing drug and gun related charges.

According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, 29-year-old Kareem Nellum of La Crosse, Wis. is charged with distributing fentanyl, possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The indictment alleges that on March 29, 2022, Nellum distributed fentanyl, and the next day he had in his possession 40 grams or more of fentanyl for distribution, a pistol, and ammunition.

The media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin states if convicted, Nellum “faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the fentanyl distribution charge, a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years on the charge of possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl for distribution, and a maximum of 10 years on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

The charges Nellum is facing resulted from an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

You can view the full media release by by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.